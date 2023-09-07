‘France were just too good. They are a brilliant side’ – Stephen Kenny insists Ireland can bounce back from Paris loss

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is pictured after the Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to France at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny insists the Boys in Green were beten by possibly the best team in world football in Paris.

Kenny watched his side go down 2-0 at the Parc des Prices and was in no mood to offer any excuses for another defeat but instead is looking forward to the visit of the Netherlands to the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

"We have no complaints about the result. France are the second best team in the world, if not the best team in the world,” he said.

"They have such quality players. With exceptional pace. But they didn't create that many chances against us in the first half, so we were disappointed to have conceded that goal.

"Then to concede again so soon after half-time gave us a mountain to climb. It's the first time that we have lost by more than two goals.

"This team doesn't give up goals easily. We created a couple of chances. But France were just too good. They are a brilliant side.

"We pushed them close in Dublin, but coming here was always going to be a bit different.

"From our point of view now, it's all about Sunday. If we get a win against the Netherlands it would mean that ourselves, the Netherlands and Greece would all be on the same points.

"We have two games then after that. It's a massive game for us. We need a victory, but we know it won't be easy.

"We get sell-out crowds in Dublin. They give the players energy. We saw that when we played France at the Aviva.

"We'll see how we are with injuries. The players give it everything."