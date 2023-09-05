France v Ireland: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan saves a header from Nathan Collins of Ireland in the closing moments of the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It’s a crunch week for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland as they continue their Euro 2024 qualifiers this week with a trip to France ahead of a visit from the Netherlands. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Parc de Princes in Paris with a 7.45pm Irish time kick-off on Thursday.

What’s the team news?

In a huge blow to Stephen Kenny, red-hot striker Evan Ferguson has been ruled out having picking up a knock after scoring a hat-trick last weekend against Newcastle.

Read more Blow for Ireland as Evan Ferguson is ruled out of France and Netherlands Euro 2024 qualifiers

Seámus Coleman and Michael Obafemi miss out through injury and John Egan has also emerged as a doubt after going off injured in Sheffield United’s 2-2 with Everton. Andrew Omobamidele has been called up as cover. Matt Doherty also misses out through suspension following his red cars against Greece in June.

We’ll have further team news from both camps on Independent.ie once it’s released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2. It is also being streamed live on the RTE Player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The sides first met in met on 23 May 1937 in a 2-0 friendly win for Ireland. France’s first win came on 04 Oct 1953 when they claimed a 5-3 victory ion a World Cup qualifier. Overall,. France have nine wins from a total of 18 meetings, with Ireland on four wins and there have been five draws. The last time the sides met was in March when a Benjamin Pavard strike was enough for France to edge a tight game at Lansdowne Road.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Daniel McDonnell has asked how Ireland will attempt to cope with Kylian Mbappe while Aidan Fitzmaurice has profiled the French squad below.

What are the odds?

France are odds-on favourites at 1/5 with Ireland 11/1 and the draw 5/1.