France coach Didier Deschamps has leapt to the defence of midfielder Paul Pogba after he was jeered by his own supporters during Friday night's 3-1 win against Italy.

France coach Didier Deschamps has leapt to the defence of midfielder Paul Pogba after he was jeered by his own supporters during Friday night's 3-1 win against Italy.

France boss Didier Deschamps and Antoine Greizmann defend Paul Pogba after he is jeered by his own fans

Pogba has come under fire for his performances in Manchester United colours in recent months and his indifferent form continued with the national team, as they prepare to start their World Cup campaign later this month.

While a bulk of the jeers appeared to be directed at Pogba, Deschamps claimed the home fans were not singling out the £89m midfielder during the 3-1 win against Italy in Nice. "The whistles for Paul Pogba? It's not just for him, at one point we kept the ball and they whistled too," France manager Deschamps told TF1. "It had already happened.

"The public also prefers to score five, six goals but it's high level, there is a team in front of us. The players do the right thing. "Are they affected or not, I do not know... I will not remember that, but if it maybe could not be the case, it would be better."

France striker Antoine Griezmann also defended Pogba after his latest indifferent display, as he reflected on his team-mate's "difficult" season at Manchester United. "The whistles are part of football, you have to stay tough mentally," stated Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann.

"We're all playing for the same shirt. He plays his game, you're used to him scoring. We don't expect that from him, only that he rotates the ball and plays for the team. "He has had a difficult season at Manchester United but he has a lot of confidence in himself."

France open their World Cup campaign against Australia in Kazan on June 16th.

Online Editors