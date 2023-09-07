France 2 Ireland 0: Boys in Green outclassed in Euro 2024 qualifying clash in Paris

France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Ireland's Jayson Molumby during the Euro 2024 Group B qualifier at Parc des Princes, Paris

Ireland’s slim hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 were all-but extinguishing at the Parc des Princes in Paris as the Boys in Green crashed to their second defeat of the campaign to France.

The home side took the lead with 19 minutes gone when Nathan Collins could only clear Ousmane Dembele's cross as far as captain Kylian Mbappe, who pulled the ball back for Aurelien Tchouameni to curl a fine shot across Gavin Bazunu and inside the far post.

Despite wave after wave of French attacks, Ireland contained the threat thereafter but offered little going forward.

France continued to dominate despite losing Olivier Giroud to injury and thought they had increased their lead which Mbappe stabbed a 39th-minute shot through Bazunu's legs, although a VAR review confirmed Thuram was offside when he played the ball through to his team-mate.

However, the home side increased their lead within three minutes of the restart when, after Mbappe's effort had been blocked, Thuram span to rifle the ball into the top corner.

Ireland’s only attack of note after Thuram’s strike came when Adam Idah was played through, and after some clever interplay, the ball was crossed into Chiedozie Ogbene whose header forced France keeper Mike Maignan into a fine save.