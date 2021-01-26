Former Yugoslavia captain Dragan Stojkovic set to be appointed Serbia manager ahead of Ireland qualifier

Former Yugoslavia captain Dragan Stojkovic will be in the dugout for the opposition in Stephen Kenny's first test in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March as the Serbian FA have agreed a deal to bring him in as their new manager.

And reports in Belgrade claim that an offer to improve his contract, to a salary of €1million a year, has convinced the ex-midfielder to take the post and he should be confirmed as the new national team boss next week.

The Serbian national side are currently on a two-game tour of the USA, though with a squad made up entirely of home-based players, as the Serbian FA (FSS) continued their search for a permanent manager, the previous manager sacked in the wake of failure to qualify for Euro 2020.

An initial approach last month for Stojkovic (55) was rebuffed due to compensation demands from his then-club in China, and after that Sinisa Mihajlovic rejected the offer to take over as he was unwilling to give up his post as manager of Bologna.

But a decision three weeks ago by Chinese club Guangzhou to dismiss Stojkovic meant that he was available and talks between Stojkovic and the FSS are close to completion. Belgrade daily Večernji Novosti reported that an offer to up his wages, from €825,000 a year to €1m, has all but sealed the deal.

Capped 84 times as a player by Yugoslavia, since he retired Stojkovic has worked with the Serbian FA and Red Star Belgrade and also managed clubs in Japan and China.

Online Editors