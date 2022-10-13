Former Wales captain and BBC pundit faces FA charges for alleged incident at his son’s Under-12 match

Former Wales international Ashley Williams will “vigorously” defend himself against a Football Association charge of improper conduct after an alleged incident at an under-12s match.

It is claimed the 38-year-old confronted an opposition coach at a game in which the ex-Everton and Swansea defender’s son was playing in the East Manchester Junior Football League.

As a result Williams has been charged by Manchester County FA under FA Rule E3, which includes violent and threatening behaviour.

It is understood Williams has requested a personal hearing at which he will set out his defence, with a spokesman for the former centre-back telling the Daily Mail: “Ashley had been assaulted and was defending himself.

“We have 45 witnesses – including people associated with the two teams who were about to use the pitch – who will back up our version of events and we will defend Ashley vigorously.”