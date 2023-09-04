Former team-mate James Furlong backs ‘humble’ Evan Ferguson to stay grounded amid hat-trick heroics

Hull City defender insists Ireland teenage sensation will ‘take it all in his stride’ as France test looms

Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring his and Brighton's their third goal with Kaoru Mitoma in their Premier League win over Newcastle

Ireland Under-21 defender James Furlong has hailed the mentality of his friend and former teammate Evan Ferguson and has no concerns about the star striker getting too far ahead of himself.

While Ferguson (18) cut his teeth at Bohemians, Furlong (21) came through Shamrock Rovers’ academy before joining Brighton’s youth set up in 2019, with Ferguson following a year-and-a-half later.

The pair soon became friends and featured for Brighton’s U-23s together. While Furlong departed the Seagulls last week to sign a permanent deal with Hull City, Ferguson’s stock continues to rise after the Bettystown native hit his first Premier League hat-trick against Champions League side Newcastle last Saturday.

Despite the furore surrounding the striker at the moment ahead of Thursday’s colossal clash with France, Furlong insists Ferguson’s feet will remain firmly on the ground.

“You could see from the minute he arrived (at Brighton) that there was something about him,” said Furlong of his pal Ferguson, speaking from the Ireland U-21s camp in Dublin this morning.

“To make the set-up from the U-23s to first-team is really impressive. He’s taking it all his stride, but to score a hat-trick at his age was impressive.

“His background keeps him grounded. Evan is a really humble guy with a great personality which helps. He knows it’s going well but is also aware that this is only the start and has a whole career ahead of him.

“He knows that he must stay grounded and keep doing this because football can quickly change. He would be aware of that. He’s the same person, hasn’t changed at all. Everybody would say the same about him. He’s a top player as well.

“Brighton is a club that’s really together. The first team and U-23s are close. Even when he made the step-up, we stayed good mates and nothing off the pitch changed. He’s genuinely humble.”

Furlong’s move to Hull City last week saw him link up with another Irish striker in Aaron Connolly.

The 23-year-old is back in the Irish senior squad this week having found form again with Hull, following disappointing loan spells at Middlesbrough and Venezia recently.

“He’s a really good guy,” said Furlong of Connolly.

“When I joined the club last week he made me feel really welcome. He’s had tough times but every player does and he’s now starting games and scoring goals.

"He’s on his way to being the best he can be. Hopefully he keeps playing. He was delighted with the (senior) call-up. We’re all delighted for him.

“No, I think he’s just a confident guy,” he replied, when asked if Connolly can be misunderstood sometimes by the public.

“As a striker, you need a degree of it and he’s got that for sure. It helps him on and off the pitch. You need to have confidence no matter what position you are playing in.”

Having made his Ireland U-21 debut against Ukraine last June, Dublin native Furlong is back in camp this week and preparing for their opening Euro 2025 qualifier against Turkey at Turner’s Cross this Friday, before Jim Crawford’s side host San Marino on Tuesday week.

Now under former Brighton U-23 assistant Liam Rosenior at Hull, after a half-season loan spell with Motherwell last season Furlong hopes to kick on with the Championship club this term.

“It’s been hectic,” he said of the move to Hull, signing on a three-year-deal.

“The move came up and officially happened two days before the deadline. I had to pack everything quickly, drive up and get it done. It should be a really good opportunity. I can’t wait to go over and get started.

“I couldn’t turn Hull down because it’s a great way to prove myself in the Championship. I spoke to Liam and the philosophy is similar to what I’m used to. It’s possession based, allowing me as a full-back to get forward and show my attributes.

“I’ll go to Hull after this international break and try to compete for a place in the team as quickly as possible. Liam told me to use my quality and potential to show what you can do. He’s put belief in me that I can really help the club in the future.”