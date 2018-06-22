Sport International Soccer

Former Republic of Ireland international Ronald Healey dies while out cycling

Ron Healey
Ron Healey
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Ronald 'Ron' Healey has died aged 66.

The former Manchester City and Cardiff City netminder collapsed and died while on a cycle ride.

Born and raised in Wythenshawe in England, Healey was capped twice by Ireland including in a World Cup qualifier against the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium in 1980.

He collapsed during a cycle ride with a friend through Altrincham on Monday and later died.

He created a football coaching business, Just 4 Keepers, with his son Scott 19 years ago and Scott still runs it.

Online Editors

