Former LOI man gets national team call from Congo

Former Drog William Hondermarck was recently called into the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Former Ireland U21 man William Hondermarck (22) will make his senior debut for Congo in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers next week after he declared for them through the parentage rule.

Born in France, Hondermarck's family moved to Ireland when he was four years old and he played schoolboy football for Bohemians and Shelbourne before making the breakthrough with Drogheda United in 2018.

He joined Norwich City in 2019 but was released after two and a half years at Carrow Road, going on to have a spell in League One with Barnsley and then a drop to League Two side Northampton Town midway through last season, where he was a first team regular with the Cobblers.

Called up to the Irish U21s in November 2021, he was an unused sub in a win over Sweden where future senior internationals Evan Ferguson and Will Smallbone played.

Congo made inquiries about his availability and their Belgian coach Paul Put has named the Northampton Town player in the squad to face Mali next week. Congo are ranked in 14th place of the 47 African nations in FIFA.

Shamrock Rovers player Roberto Lopes is also on African Cup of Nations duty, due to feature for Cape Verde away to Morocco on Monday.