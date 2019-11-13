Former Ireland striker Kevin Doyle rules himself out of by-election run

Doyle, who has 64 caps for Ireland, took to Twitter soon after it was revealed he was considering entering politics to clarify he would not be running in the by-election.

The former Reading player said he could “100pc assure” people he was “definitely not” running in the constituency.

Earlier, a source with knowledge of the discussions told Independent.ie Mr Doyle was considering a move into politics and said he was "50/50" on whether to would run or not.

"He’s such bright and insightful guy and Mick and anyone who knows him would love to see him in the Dáil," the source said.

Mr Doyle is from Adamstown in Wexford and recently returned to the country with his family after retiring from international football.

His playing career started with Mick Wallace’s Wexford Youths before moving to St Patrick’s Athletic in Inchicore, Dublin.

Fianna Fáil’s Malcom Byrne and Fine Gael’s Verona Murphy are seen as the frontrunners in the election, due to take place on November 29.

The Labour Party is running Wexford Town-based councillor George Lawlor, Karen Dubsky is contesting for the Green Party and Sinn Fein have put forward Johnny Mythen. Solidarity-People Before Profit is running Cinnamon Blackmore and Jim Codd for Aontú.

The ex-Ireland star scored 14 international goals for his country and was twice awarded the title of Football Association of Ireland player of the year.

He ended his playing career after a two-year stint at US football club, Colorado Rapids. Doyle officially retired from professional football in October 2017 following medical advice. Since retiring, he has regularly worked as television football pundit.

The deadline for the by-election nominations is Friday at midday.

