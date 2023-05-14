Former internationals Alan Judge and Kieran O’Hara among Irish players on lookout for new clubs

Ireland goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara and former international Alan Judge are on the hunt for a new club after they were included in an end-of-season clearout by League Two side Colchester United.

Former Manchester United man O’Hara made 27 appearances for Colchester last season but it was a poor campaign for the club who finished fifth from bottom in the League Two table and they have not offered O’Hara or Judge contracts for next season.

O’Hara (27) now embarks on the hunt for a club for the fourth time since he was let go from Manchester United in 2020. First brought into the senior Ireland squad by Martin O’Neill in 2018, he was capped twice by Mick McCarthy in 2019 but has not featured in the senior squad since he was an unused sub since the win over Qatar in Hungary in 2021.

Dubliner Judge (34) had been absent from the Colchester side since he suffered a season-ending injury in December.

Also on the move is Athlone native Dylan Gavin, who has been released by Charlton Athletic after they confirmed their plans for next season. Irish players Cian Kelly-Caprani and Olamide Ibrahim (both Derby County), Ryan Delaney, Courtney Duffus and Dan Crowley (all Morecambe) and Olamide Shodipo (QPR) had been told they were being let go while the likes of ex-internationals David McGoldrick (Derby), Stephen Quinn (Burton), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) and Joe Murphy (Tranmere) are in talks with their clubs about new deals.

Robbie Brady and Greg Cunnningham are out of contract with Preston North End and will learn their fate in the coming week.