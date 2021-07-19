Former FAI interim CEO Noel Mooney lands top Welsh job

Former FAI and UEFA official Noel Mooney will take charge of Welsh football after he was appointed as CEO of FA Wales.

The Limerick native, who had a spell as interim CEO of the FAI two years ago, has been on the staff at UEFA since 2011 but he will now head for Cardiff after securing the top job in the Welsh game, beginning work there next month.

"In this next chapter for Welsh football, we will grow and evolve the game to become more popular and successful," Mooney said.

"The mission is very clear and I can’t wait to work with everyone in Welsh football to reach our full potential. I have enjoyed collaborating with great people to grow European football at UEFA for the past decade and now the focus will be on ensuring that the FAW becomes one of the best football associations globally at all levels by being strong locally in every village and town across Wales."