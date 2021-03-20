Form and fitness causing concern for Kenny: A complete health check on Ireland’s World Cup hopefuls

Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool)

Club appearances: 5

The 22-year-old had a good spell, playing in the Premier League and Champions League for Liverpool between December and February, and keeping clean sheets on his debut in the Champions League (Ajax, 4-0) and Premier League (Wolves, 4-0) did wonders for his confidence. But due to an abdominal injury he’s not even made the bench for the club’s last six games and that lack of training is a concern.

Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale)

Club appearances: 30

Missed two months of the season with a finger injury but since he regained fitness in January he’s played in every minute of every game in Rochdale’s relegation struggle. He had back-to-back clean sheets last month and he played a big role in last week’s win over Lincoln. He is due to feature today against Peterborough.

Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Club appearances: 10 (8 on loan to Swindon)

A frustration for Travers to be back on the bench at Swindon as cover for Asmir Begovic, as the club recalled him from a loan spell with relegation-threatened Swindon, where he conceded 12 goals in 8 games but was at least gaining experience, and lack of game-time is now a concern, though he will start in Serbia if Kelleher’s not fit.

Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion)

Club appearances: 17

The former Manchester United man started the League One season well but soon found life a struggle. After a run of conceding 14 goals in three games he was dropped in the New Year and has been benched for Burton’s last 12 games, and in that time their form has improved.

Seamus Coleman (Everton)

Club appearances: 21

A testing season at Everton for Coleman due to fitness and his place in the side no longer guaranteed, he has started just one of their last six games and was rested for a spell but should start in today’s FA Cup clash with Manchester City.

Matt Doherty (Tottenham)

Club appearances: 27

He has played in almost half of Spurs’ games in all competitions this season but 15 starts in 28 Premier League games shows he’s not high up the pecking order. Rumours of a summer exit, and a possible loan return to Wolves, were floated again this week. It was a bad week for Spurs with back-to-back defeats.

Shane Duffy (Celtic)

Club appearances: 27 (3 goals)

A positive start to the season at Parkhead has dissipated and he’s started just one league game in the last seven weeks. And given the team’s slump in form, it’s hard to know if it’d be a good or bad thing for Duffy to play in the dreaded Old Firm game tomorrow.

Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Club appearances: 22

Despite the club’s woes and inevitable slide down to the Championship, Stevens has kept his head and kept his place in the Blades side, playing every minute of the last six Premier League games. His form is key for Ireland.

Kevin Long (Burnley)

Club appearances: 12 (1 goal)

Just one Premier League start in five months for Long is a concern if injury means the 30-year-old is needed over the next three games with Ireland.

Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United)

Club appearances: 21 (1 goal)

After a nine-month absence due to injury, Clark returned to the Newcastle side in November and has stayed there, his form one of the few pluses from a dismal season for United. Barring injury against Brighton today, Clark will play in Belgrade for his first competitive international start since the 4-1 horror show in Cardiff in 2018.

Dara O’Shea (West Brom)

Club appearances: 25

At times in and out of the Baggies side, on the whims of his manager, O’Shea is learning harsh lessons about Premier League life but he will be a better player for it. He is likely to feature at some stage with Ireland over the next 10 days.

Ryan Manning (Swansea City)

Club appearances: 15 (1 goal)

Just seven league starts for Swansea so far but he’s moved up the ladder lately. He has made four starts in the last five for a promotion-chasing Swans and he could have a strong finish to the season.

Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest)

Club appearances: 35

It’s been a difficult season for Chris Hughton at Forest who are not out of the woods yet, but Christie has been a mainstay of their side – their outfield player with the most appearances – and he’s faring a lot better than Harry Arter. The right-back slot with Ireland is closed off for now but a door could open for Christie under Stephen Kenny.

Conor Hourihane (Swansea City)

Club appearances: 19 (6 goals)

The loan move to Swansea has revived Hourihane from a spell of stagnation at Aston Villa. He has started 11 of their last 12 league games and has seen his own game profit, with a possible route back to the Premier League.

Alan Browne (Preston)

Club appearances: 35 (3 goals)

No Preston player has more appearances for the club this season than Browne, though he sits it out for them today as he’s suspended on the back of a midweek red card. His form is one of the few bright spots in a poor season for the club. Kenny will lean on Browne over the next week and that could be his showcase for interested Premier League clubs.

Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United)

Club appearances: 19 (2 goals)

Despite his woes, Hendrick still has more Premier League starts (17) than most of his compatriots this season (only six Irishmen have played more) but it’s been a struggle after a bright start to the season. Magpies fans seem to have picked on the Dubliner and he’s only been involved in one of United’s last five games.

Jayson Molumby (Preston)

Club appearances: 15

A loan move to the Championship has revived Conor Hourihane but it’s been tougher for fellow Munster man Molumby, who has started just one of the last six games for a struggling Preston. If Preston continue to struggle, so could Molumby.

Jason Knight (Derby County)

Club appearances: 38 (3 goals)

It’s been a tough season for Derby but Knight has been a stand-out; no player has played more games for the Rams this season and he’s only missed out when Wayne Rooney felt he needed a rest. Deserves a start in Belgrade.

Josh Cullen (Anderlecht)

Club appearances: 18

A move to the continent can often backfire but Cullen has thrived under Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht, establishing himself in the side. It’s not been an ideal season for them as the league title is long gone and they are out of the cup but Cullen is a big part of their push for Europe. A much-improved player and an option in midfield for Kenny.

Robbie Brady (Burnley)

Club appearances: 21 (1 goal)

Even in an injury-scarred season Brady has managed 12 Premier League starts, but he hasn’t started since January. He still offers options to Kenny but his ability to play three games in a week is a concern. He has to be managed and young guns like Molumby and Knight have his Ireland place under pressure.

James McClean (Stoke City)

Club appearances: 28 (2 goals)

Despite his age (31) and injury problems he’s still managed to start 17 games. He’s been absent recently with a foot injury and is facing a battle to prove he’s fit, but McClean was willing to risk the ire of his club by declaring himself available for Ireland despite that injury.

Daryl Horgan (Wycombe)

Club appearances: 41 (1 goal)

Wycombe are struggling (five defeats in six games) but Horgan, with 28 league starts, is getting his best run of games since he left Dundalk. He played well in their recent win over former club Preston, and he’s also seen a rebirth with Ireland.

Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth)

Club appearances: 38 (10 goals)

Has contributed 10 goals for his club but it’s been a rough season. Pompey are unsure where to play the Derry lad, up front or out wide, to his frustration. A change of manager there could reinvigorate him.

Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City)

Club appearances: 18 (1 goal)

Injury, loss of form and then more injury woe have all harmed O’Dowda this season but two appearances (and a goal) in the last week, after a three-month absence, have put him in a good place for Ireland duty and he is well-liked by Kenny.

Callum Robinson (West Brom)

Club appearances: 22 (3 goals)

Early promise, such as two goals against Chelsea, failed to last as Robinson was caught up in the overall woes at West Brom. He has gone 19 games, for club and country, without a goal but could still start under Kenny.

Aaron Connolly (Brighton)

Club appearances: 15 (2 goals)

Even with just two league goals he’s still the highest-scoring Premier League player available to Kenny. He’s had a nightmare season with injury, a Covid scare, social media issues and a breach of lockdown rules which saw his club discipline him, but Connolly’s insistence on making himself available for next week, despite a rib injury, shows he’s hungry.

Shane Long (Bournemouth)

Club appearances: 22 (2 goals)

A move away from Southampton has given him some game-time but goals are still hard to find: his debut goal for Bournemouth last month was his first time to score in 28 games and he is now a squad player in Kenny’s eyes.

James Collins (Luton Town)

Club appearances: 34 (10 goals)

The highest-scoring Irish player available, Collins could be in Kenny’s mind for Belgrade but he’s lost his scoring touch (one goal in the last 18 games), his place in the Luton side (just one start in the last six) and he has yet to convince at international level.

Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town)

Club appearances: 26 (1 goal)

There was huge relief for Parrott last week when his run of 25 games without a goal, for Millwall and Ipswich, ended. Kenny has said he won’t start in Belgrade but he is an option off the bench.