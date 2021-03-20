| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Form and fitness causing concern for Kenny: A complete health check on Ireland’s World Cup hopefuls

A timely health check on the Ireland panel as Stephen Kenny’s squad assemble in Manchester ahead of a crucial triple-header

Caoimhín Kelleher is suffering from an abdominal injury Expand

Close

Caoimhín Kelleher is suffering from an abdominal injury

Caoimhín Kelleher is suffering from an abdominal injury

Caoimhín Kelleher is suffering from an abdominal injury

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool)

Club appearances: 5

The 22-year-old had a good spell, playing in the Premier League and Champions League for Liverpool between December and February, and keeping clean sheets on his debut in the Champions League (Ajax, 4-0) and Premier League (Wolves, 4-0) did wonders for his confidence. But due to an abdominal injury he’s not even made the bench for the club’s last six games and that lack of training is a concern.

Privacy