JAMES McClean would be excited by a Euro 2020 playoff showdown in Belfast with his club boss Michael O'Neill but knows his family might have a different opinion.

'For me, it's the more exciting game' - McClean excited about potential playoff showdown with Northern Ireland

The Ireland winger is in a slightly unusual position heading into March's playoffs as victory in Slovakia could set up an All-Ireland showdown if Northern Ireland can do the business in Bosnia on the same night.

McClean would be the centre of attention for that game given his past and would relish that, yet he asserted at the Aviva Stadium today that securing qualification is the bottom line no matter where that takes Mick McCarthy's side.

He says that it hasn't been a discussion point at Stoke with new boss O'Neill, who has retained his post in charge of Northern Ireland for the climax of qualifying.

"I think the last international break he joked that if that was the case he would make me do another 20k in training that week," said McClean, speaking at the Aviva Stadium launch of a new sensory hub.

"That one is on the backburner, the back of both our minds. Don’t worry, I’ve been analysing everything that we are doing to feed back to the camp," he smiles.

"No listen, he’s done a great job for the North and he’s doing a great job with us at the minute. You can see why, with his attention to detail every day. He's breathed confidence into everybody. It’s brilliant to see, it’s fascinating to see and it’s obviously working wonders.

"We’ll see when the thing comes around. It’s certainly an exciting prospect. You know someone might say because of my situation it probably would (be a circus) and if you ask my family they'd prefer Bosnia away to be honest, for them it’s less hassle, less hassle in the build-up.

"For me it (NI) is the more exciting game but Bosnia away, the chance to qualify and play two games here, I think that’s what matters most. You don’t want a side issue taking away from the actual occasion. Once we qualify, I don’t care how and when we do it."

