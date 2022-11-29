‘For me, it was one of the biggest games in world’- Ireland’s Mark Sykes on his historic cap against Malta

Belfast native Mark Sykes, the Republic of Ireland's latest debutant, says he decided to come away from social media to avoid any fallout from his historic first cap.

Bristol City player Sykes made history when he came on for the Republic in the second half of their 1-0 win away to Mata, becoming the first Belfast native to play for the south since 1946. He had previously been capped by Northern Ireland at U21 level and was named in senior squads without winning a senior cap but made the call to declare for the Republic two years ago.

He had to bide his time as he did not get to play when he was in the squad for the March friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania and was also left on the bench at home to Norway earlier this month before Stephen Kenny called him on away to Malta.

"It was a friendly against Malta, but for me, it was one of the biggest games in the world. When you're young, the nationality side of things doesn't come into it as much, but when you're older, you realise, 'maybe that is the thing for me'," Sykes told BBC Northern Ireland while on a trip back to Belfast.

"I loved my time as part of the Northern Ireland set-up, I'd never say anything bad about it. I didn't play any senior games, unfortunately, but, in a way, that benefitted me as I was able to become a Republic of Ireland player.

"I came off the social media as I don't need to see the negativity and focused on my football. Thankfully, I got my move to the Championship in the summer, so things have been going well for me. To be in the squad for the next camp and play well for Bristol City are my aims, but it's down to me. If you do well on the pitch, you'll be successful."

As he was the first Belfast man to play since Jackie Vernon and Jimmy McAlinden in 1946, he tried not to let the occasion overtake him. "I didn't overthink it," Sykes added.

"I was a little bit down not to play in the Norway game, but you always have to believe the next game will provide the opportunity.

"I trained hard and felt my chance was going to come, and thankfully, it did. It meant everything to finally get on the pitch. When Stephen Kenny first gave me the call, it was a no-brainer. It was maybe a risk in terms of game time, but not a risk in terms of what I wanted to do.

"When I was growing up, there was never anything for me to be part of regarding the Republic of Ireland. Our family didn't have a lot of money, they couldn't drive me back and forward to Dublin or wherever a soccer school was set up."