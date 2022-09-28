| 10.2°C Dublin

For a riotous 90 seconds, the tone in the Lansdowne air rippled somewhere between irritability and outrage

Vincent Hogan

Fans will be the ultimate arbiters of Stephen Kenny’s regime and the Euro draw represents point where his reign ceases to be a project and settles into a cold audit

How close were we to the indignity of Tuesday’s late anxieties metastasising into jeers? Too close, categorically.

So much so that there seemed little redemptive or consoling in VAR’s eventual intervention to rescue victory against the 92nd-ranked team in the world, one programmed to perform a ponderous, 90-minute line-dance in front of goalkeeper David Yurchenko.

