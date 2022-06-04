‘Football taught us a big lesson. It can be a cruel game’ – Ogbene reflects on defeat in Armenia

IRELAND man Chioedozie Ogbene admits that the Republic were taught a lesson in Yerevan with the 1-0 loss to Armenia in the Nations League.

The Irish side's search for a first win in the competition now moves on to game No. 11 and Ogbene agreed it was a testing day in Yerevan.

"I think today that football taught us a big lesson. It can be a cruel game. We created a lot of chances. They had one and took it. At this level that's what it takes. I don't think we were clinical enough with the chances we got and unfortunately we were punished," he told RTE.

"I was very disappointed with myself not to hit the target. If you create those chances you have to put them away otherwise you feel like this. Difficult conditions but we had enough chances to get something out of the game. We have to review it and see where we went wrong and learn from it. They took their chance and fair play to them.

"We were just unfortunate today. We need to review how we can create more chances in different ways. It's just one of those days. We have to rectify it for next time.

"This is what football is and we have to pick ourselves up. Maybe it's a learning curve, sometimes you dominate possession and you don't get results but next time we need to recify it and make sure we get the result."

Meanwhile, Armenia coach Joaquín Caparrós hailed his side for their ability to put in a superb second-half display and defeat Ireland to claim one of the biggest results in their recent history.

Beaten 9-0 by Norway in a friendly in the most recent game, Armenia rose above their status as the 94th ranked side in the world, and also overcame a slow first half display, to beat Ireland.

"Football consists of two halves and not one half, so we were patient during the first half and were seeking our chances in the second half," Caparros said when asked about the difference between the halves.

“We had a good conversation at half-time and we saw that our team started to play another way in the second half and I am pleased with what our team showed in the second half. I have to praise my players because the Ireland team is really a very good team and that victory over such a team is a very good result for us.

“Football is only about the result. We don't have to argue about anything because it's only about the result.”