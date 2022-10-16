Five years after they fought the FAI and won, Irish women's football is succeeding both on and off the pitch

“We would urge you to consider seriously, both individually and as a group, how your proposed actions could damage your club career …your international reputation as players and your responsibilities to the many young people who look up to you as role models. Your current stance of making this into an issue about PFAI representation and the threat of making this a public issue will not yield any positive results but will, in all likelihood, damage women’s football and its future development.”

Extract from a letter sent to Ireland’s international women’s team from Ruud Dokter, FAI High Performance Director; Operations Director, Peter Sherrard; Head of Women’s Football, Sue Ronan.

April 2, 2017

“Long night, tough going — finally both sides came to an agreement! Victory! Thank you for all your support. It proves unity is a powerful force.”

Tweet from (now retired) goalkeeper, Emma Byrne following 10-hour talks on pay and conditions which avert first ever strike in Irish football

April 6, 4.18am

“Everything happens for a reason.”

Louise Quinn, Hampden Park

October 11, 10.24pm

From the emancipation of Liberty Hall to the liberation of Hampden Park, Ireland’s women travelled a journey that took just over five years, but for players, and so many others, it represented a lifetime’s worth of toil and struggle.

The path from there to here has contained multiple twists and turns, on and off the field, but the events of April 2017 have always been identified as a definitive watershed for the sport, even if so much had gone on up to then, and so much would have to happen afterwards, before they finally reached their destination.

And that is a maiden World Cup finals appearance in 2023 by a senior Ireland women’s international side, 50 years after they first took to the field.

Yet the battle for recognition and acceptance has never been about qualification for major tournaments; it was a much more fundamental yearning for basic respect and dignity.

In 2017, the team’s frustrations at how they were being treated by the FAI finally boiled over and they threatened to go on strike before a friendly against Slovakia. They gave a now famous press conference at Siptu headquarters in Liberty Hall on April 4 that made international headlines. One quote, from Áine O’Gorman, struck a chord: “We have been getting changed in public toilets on the way to matches.”

“That day imbued them with belief,” says Stuart Gilhooly, the external solicitor for the PFAI who, despite the FAI’s virulent objections, represented the women in the subsequent fraught negotiations. “If you say to people we value you, we will pay you what you’re worth, it will give them belief. From there, they could see a future where the FAI would eventually back them, and also that the public would support them, too.

“Since then, it’s been progression all the way. But if you said then, would they be at a World Cup in five years, and become more successful than their male counterparts, that would have surprised me. They came from such a low place.”

On Tuesday night in Hampden, as the team celebrated the play-off win against Scotland to confirm their World Cup berth, O’Gorman and Katie McCabe spotted Emma Byrne, now a pundit, on the sideline. They raced to embrace their erstwhile colleague and, in that moment, it was possible to see a vivid demonstration of how validation five years ago could have so transformative an effect.

Stephen McGuinness, the PFAI General Secretary, spent Thursday morning rummaging through the files of correspondence covering this seminal period in Irish sporting history.

“You forget things, you know,” he says now, keen to stress that, along with O’Gorman and Byrne, the issues had been brewing for two or three years before the threat of strike, and Siptu’s crucial engagement, forced the FAI to cede to the limited demands.

Few knew the extent of the financial turmoil into which John Delaney’s FAI was sinking, but McGuinness didn’t feel that what the team were requesting represented an outrageous price.

The FAI’s initial response when issues began to surface in 2016 had been dismissive: “They effectively said these women play for the honour of representing Ireland, it wasn’t like a club situation with contracts.”

McGuinness, to whom anger is rarely a visitor, confronted a dismissive FAI official in their shared Abbotstown HQ; the FAI, then run as a quasi-autocracy, was incapable of showing empathy. It was clear the FAI would attempt to exploit the perceived weakness of the players, while further discriminating against them by refusing them representation. “We’re footballers, not skilled negotiators,” recalled Stephanie Roche.

The FAI assumed the threat not to play an international against Slovakia was an empty one and they bullied players in an attempt to scare them into submission.

Ruud Dokter and other FAI folk like Noel King were sent out to back the FAI’s cause; Delaney was away seeking a UEFA Exco nomination, one which would, ironically, earn him a daily fee equal to the amount the women were looking for just one match.

McGuinness, ironically, was also away, on a family holiday in Orlando, where he spent most of the time in his hotel room on the phone.

Hence Gilhooly’s presence at the press conference, where he starred, issuing carefully chosen phrases — “dirt on the shoe”, “fifth-class citizens”, “Saipan moment” — to a gleeful press pack.

It is easy now to overlook the fact that, in the famous photograph outside Liberty Hall of Irish players wearing ‘Respect’ jerseys, there are only 14 present; others were either too afraid or uncertain to show up.

“A picture told a thousand words,” says Ethel Buckley, Siptu General Secretary, who had been shocked to hear of the women being forced to wear juvenile male gear. “Liberty Hall is an iconic representation of the struggle for fairness. We felt we needed to provide all the support they [the players] could get.”

The FAI caved in when only three players showed up for a training session, inviting the team, now with PFAI and Siptu support, to a session with mediator Peter McLoone.

“The overriding theme is that qualifying for a major tournament wasn’t mentioned at all,” says McGuinness. This was basic stuff. “The €300 match fee, compensation for unpaid leave from their day jobs or, if they still had to do their day jobs, assurances that they would have wifi where they were staying. It was about money but not in the sense that the players were seeking to get paid for playing per se, rather they didn’t want it to be costing them vast amounts to have to play for their country.”

There was also the “toilet issue” as Dokter cringingly alluded to, whereby players would have had to change from their tracksuits, often in airport toilets, in order to return them to the FAI.

Though the deal was done, and Ireland, crucially, beat Slovakia, the battle had not ended there.

“The bullying continued and the FAI and the women’s team never met again, until the Delaney era ended,” recalls McGuinness. “I remember we had to ring a mediator who was in the Alps because we had an issue with the kit. There were a series of little battles after that, the FAI kept on trying to pull back.

“Things have slowly improved. Ciarán Medlar, from BDO Ireland, negotiated the equal pay element and that was a huge step. They were happy with what happened and they didn’t need us. They’ve moved on so far, and when it comes to negotiating bonuses [for the World Cup] and all that, I’m not expecting a call.”

Others had taken notice, too. The players’ stance inspired others. The PFAI also negotiated on behalf of Northern Ireland, who specifically outlined a goal of major tournament qualification, something they would achieve before Ireland, qualifying for last summer’s Euros in England.

A few months after Liberty Hall, on the eve of that summer’s European final, McGuinness, O’Gorman and Diane Caldwell delivered an address to the global players’ body in Holland.

Afterwards, a keen audience member approached the trio and reflected on her own struggles in various countries, from Scotland to her current role in South Africa, and her native Holland, too. Her name was Vera Pauw.

In 2019, she was appointed as Republic of Ireland manager, another decisive moment. She believes 2017 “was a crucial moment in the development of the game. At that moment, things changed. This group is talented and it is a basic human right to have the same level of development between men and women and that is now the FAI’s approach. Equal rights are crucial to a development process. That has brought us to this point.”

There were other heartbreaks, poor results against Greece and Ukraine in a doomed European campaign, then the worst run of results in history as Pauw sought to strengthen her side’s resolve by pitching the team against leading nations.

Tuesday night’s win, sparked by a famous penalty save and a memorable goal, neither of which were divined by luck but rather deep analysis, were the culmination of ceaseless effort.

Ireland is now accepted amongst the world’s greatest football nations, but only after being recognised in their own.

“Watching the win, it genuinely made me think that it wouldn’t have happened had they not taken that courageous step,” says Buckley. “To get to this standard, football needs to be the focus, not whether your kit fits properly or whether you can afford to play.”

A momentous triumph from modern-day heroes, not alone profoundly changing the course of their sport’s history, but guaranteeing the foundations for its future, too.