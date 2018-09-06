Five things we learned from Ireland's horror show in Cardiff tonight

Ireland have now conceded nine goals in their last two competitive games. They may have been short some first team players but they were embarrassed by Wales tonight. Here's what we learned.

1. Can Martin O'Neill turn this around?

It will be one of the finest achievement’s of Martin O’Neill’s management career if he can turn this around in the few days training before the Poland game and the same few days he will have with his group before Ireland host Denmark and Wales next month.

Never mind players missing or injured, the players who were in Cardiff were all over the shop. They were blown off the ball by a Welsh team up for the task and Ireland were not at the races at all. Which is the one thing you can usually never throw at any Irish football team.

Maybe the distractions of the past fortnight got to the team, but this was not Ireland at all.

O’Neill has righted the ship before, such as when he turned things around against Italy at Euro 2016 just days after Belgium had done in Bordeaux what Wales did in Cardiff and run all over the Boys in Green.

But O’Neill is surely already praying that the likes of James McClean, James McCarthy, Robbie Brady, Shane Long and, yes, Declan Rice are somehow present and correct next month. Though Rice, if he was watching this, might now be veering back to playing for England.

2. Ireland lacking gas

There is no substitute for pace in international football - and Ireland’s don’t have it. Maybe we have never had a team of fliers, but Wales, whose players mostly play at the same level as our lads, were zipping past white shirts in Cardiff with ease. And they were opening up our defence with the speed of their passing too. Ireland, by contrast, were laboured in everything they did and seemed mesmerised by what was in front of them.

3. Ethan Ampadu could have been an Irish player

We missed a cracker in Ethan Ampadu. Son of Dubliner Kwame, he was immense in this game even though he only turns 18 next week. He is a huge lad with a lot more physical development to come and is going to be some player for Chelsea and Wales in the years ahead. Ampadu played the difficult role of back-four protector against Ireland and did it to the manor born. Kwame wanted his son to play for Ireland, but the lad only wanted to go with the land of his birth. Wales’ huge gain, Ireland’s massive loss

4. Ireland may need a change of netminder

O’Neill also has a big call to make on his goalkeeper. Darren Randolph was three times beaten by shots at his nearpost. Now they were powerful drives and the damage was done by the lack of defending, but it is a no-no for a goalkeeper to be beaten at his near post. Maybe if Keiren Westwood had come on this trip he would get his chance in Wroclaw on Tuesday against Poland.

5. Ward's left-back berth under threat

Stephen Ward’s hold on Ireland’s left-back shirt is now surely tenuous. He was very poor against Wales, not closing down his man time and again for fear of being burned for speed. Surely Enda Stevens or Matt Doherty will get the start in Poland and Robbie Brady will take over there when he is fit again.

Online Editors