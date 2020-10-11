Five Ireland players to miss Wales clash due to positive Covid test

Stephen Kenny's Ireland squad for this afternoon's UEFA Nations League tie with Wales has been decimated after a squad member tested positive for Covid-19 upon return from Slovakia.

Independent.ie understands that the player in question - who did not see any action in Thursday's match - returned a positive test which was retested and confirmed the original verdict.

As a consequence, four other squad members who were deemed as close contacts under HSE guidelines will also miss this afternoon's encounter.

Read More

It's believed that the four close contacts were involved in the Slovakia match.

It's a further setback for Kenny after the loss of Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah for the playoff defeat due to their proximity to a staff member on the plane who had tested positive.

However, independent.ie this morning reported that the diagnosis turned out to be a false positive.

Online Editors