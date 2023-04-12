First-half howler proves costly as Ireland are undone by world champions USA

USA 1 Ireland 0

Ruesha Littlejohn of Republic of Ireland in action against Ashley Sanchez of United States

Courtney Brosnan’s first-half howler proved the difference as Ireland slipped to their 15th successive defeat in a fixture they have played more than any other in their 50-year history.

Arguably, this was the closest one yet as the hosts struggled to break down a resilient Ireland in a game that seemed to start petering out almost from the first whistle of the second-half.

Having secured a gifted lead, the double world champions barely moved out of second gear in order to rigorously secure it; Ireland barely budged that sense of assuredness with their own tame efforts in the second act.

They had been much more potent before Brosnan’s error, creating some very decent opportunities and restricting the hosts from exploiting their pace and power.

What might otherwise have been a more than competent scoreless draw was instead consigned to history as another failure, even if leaning towards glorious.

Not that Brosnan will wish to review it too often.

After a 42nd corner was cleared, she advanced just as Alana Cook did so too from way out the field, some 45 yards out, before launching a punt from downtown, as the folks here might say.

The keeper flailed and retreated, before flapping with what appeared to be the poorest option, her left hand, as both she and ball ended up in an alarmed net.

Republic of Ireland players stand for the national anthem at CITYPARK in St Louis, Missouri.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan is beaten by the shot from USA's Alana Cook.

Ireland's Louise Quinn competes with USA's Tierna Davidson in St Louis, Missouri.

Ireland's Áine O'Gorman drives past USA's Kristie Mewis. Photos: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland's Hayley Nolan in action.

Alana Cook's 43rd-minute goal is the difference in St Louis. Follow the second half here https://t.co/vBeeyLUd5N #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/LH4zPXav2K — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) April 12, 2023

It spoiled an otherwise decent keeping display, albeit her distribution was often wayward; a decent microcosm, of an Irish performance that began with strong promise, before wilting away.

Ireland’s ability to stay in the fight remains viable with the World Cup fast approaching; they didn’t need an untimely, and sudden, reminder of the occasional self-inflicted blows that have cost them so dearly in the past.

Ireland’s players had passed the World Cup trophy on their way into the CITYPARK stadium in St Louis before kicking off the 100-day countdown to their opening clash against hosts Australia.

For their second clash with double world champions USA, in front of 22,294 spectators, as expected Vera Pauw rested Sinead Farrelly and Aoife Mannion and made just those two personnel changes, Lucy Quinn coming into midfield, allowing Megan Connolly to slit into defence, with Ruesha Littlejohn stepping into the midfield breach.

Elsewhere this evening, Ireland’s first opponents on July 20th, Australia, shrugged off a host of injuries to comprehensively end European Champions England’s 30-game unbeaten streak with a 2-0 win in Brentford.

And African champions Nigeria, against whom Ireland conclude the group phase, picked up a dominant 3-0 win against joint co-hosts New Zealand in Turkey; Canada, Ireland’s other opponents, lost 2-1 in France.

Here, the US, who will pick their final 23-woman squad and announced their final World Cup warm-up against Wales just before kick-off, selected a much stronger starting line-up than had been expected.

Clearly not cowed by the devastating injury suffered by Mallory Swanson in Saturday’s 2-0 Austin win, nor some local misgivings at the visitors’ physical approach, stars such as Lex Morgan, Sophia Smith and Lindsay Horan all reprised their roles.

Ireland had the first effort within minutes, Lucy Quinn’s blazing finish the worst part of a fine move, beginning one of the manager’s express desires for the evening; fine hold-up from Kyra Carusa.

This allowed the wing-backs to bomb; McCabe doing so this time and sending in a cross that demanded a better outcome.

Last Saturday, the USA designed a play to ensure Becky Saueurbrunn might finally score the first goal of a career spanning 215 caps.

Louise Quinn denied her then; tonight, after a pre-match parade celebrating the 200th cap won during Covid, the cross bar did as she thundered an effort against the timber.

Another fine move, sparked by Denise O’Sullivan’s wonderful, evasive jink between two defenders and drive forward, ended up with McCabe crossing from the opposite flank; Quinn’s shot was better, but saved nonetheless.

Ireland were much keener in trying to beat the press from deep, not always with supreme comfort, with Diane Caldwell caught napping once or thrice.

The USA should have profited when Caldwell was caught on the edge of her box by Alex Morgan in the 15th minute. She crossed and Ireland were lucky Alyssa Thompson, with her back to goal, didn’t trust a turn and shot on her left, laying off instead, Sophia Smith blasting over.

Kelley O’Hara blazed a shot wide of Brosnan’s post but, with the crowd mostly subdued, Ireland were making this a real contest that once again belied the nations’ respective rankings, with 1st playing 22nd.

Carusa then forced Murphy to turn the ball behind for a corner in the 25th minute from McCabe’s ball in. Again, the centre-forward had been heavily involved initially, before Payne’s run down the right, and then a switch play.

This was strong, coherent play.

As the pace dropped in the cool evening breeze, at one stage McCabe berated Marissa Sheva for an ineffective press; seconds later, Sheva was nicking into her own box to break up an attack.

There was no danger, really, even when a 42nd minute corner had been cleared, until Cook’s miraculous intervention.

Julia Ertz was one of four half-time switches and strangely, she never tested Ireland on the flanks with the home fliers, and Ireland once more dealt adequately with an attack shoe-horned into a narrow area of the field.

When they did threaten down the sides, Ruesha Littlejohn cleverly took a yellow to ensure Casey Krueger’s gallop didn’t end in another nightmare.

Brosnan redeemed herself by gathering at the feet of Trinity Rodman in the 65th minute, just after Ireland had forged their better attacking moment of a tepid, torpid second act.

Ireland never looked like scoring a leveller but neither did the USA appear so potent that they could match Saturday’s scoreline.

Carusa skewed a late chance wide before Amber Barrett arrived, hoping to stage a repeat of her Hampden glory.

She couldn’t shift her feet quick enough as Ireland threw Louise Quinn in a familiar, late, late gambit, the Blessington woman heading over in injury-time.

This time the scriptwriters didn’t assent with a happy ending.

USA – Murphy; S Huerta, A Cook, A Sanchez, K O’Hara (C Krueger HT), B Sauerbrunn capt (T Davidson 29), L Horan (K Mewis), A Sullivan (Ertz HT), S Smith (T Rodman HT), A Thompson, A Morgan (A Hatch HT).

Ireland – Brosnan; Payne (O’Hanlon 84), Quinn, Connolly, Caldwell (Nolan 58), McCabe capt; Quinn (McLaughlin 69), Littlejohn (Grant 58), O’Sullivan; Sheva (O’Gorman 69); Carusa (Barrett 82).

Referee – C Sobers (TRI)