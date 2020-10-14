| 10°C Dublin

Finland v Ireland, player ratings: Costly error proves decisive on night to forget for Randolph

Dara O'Shea of Republic of Ireland with Paulus Arajuuri

Darren Randolph: 5

The list of mistakes in his Irish career is a short one but he will regret the goal-kick that gave Finland the breakthrough, much as the intention was good.

Matt Doherty: 6

Strong going forward throughout but isn’t absolved of the blame for goal either as he wasn’t necessarily alert to the situation which can be his problem sometimes.

Shane Duffy: 7

Hard to fault the Celtic player who was a different animal in October window to the September equivalent and generally defended his box stoutly.

Dara O’Shea: 7

Assertive opening from the West Brom player and this was a good debut even though he was caught in a bind for the Finnish goal. He’s technically assured.

Enda Stevens: 7

He was put under some pressure defensively down his flank yet he always recovered quite well and terribly unlucky to be denied a goal by the woodwork

Jayson Molumby: 6

He probably didn’t shine as he did against Wales with a few signs of inexperience but this gathering still a big step forward. The midfielder’s energy suits this team.

Conor Hourihane: 6

Selected for every minute of the triple-header and maybe not as sharp in his application compared to Sunday but he’ll remain important with left-footed balance.

Daryl Horgan: 7

Really good in the first half with his attacking intentions and touches posing some problems although he struggled to match those levels when switched left.

Jeff Hendrick: 6

He worked very hard off the ball to try and help the Irish press and that is an important part of the game-plan yet he had less joy when he actually got on it.

Aaron Connolly: 7

Prefers operating higher up the park and got into better positions when relocated there. The Galwegian can infuriate with decision-making and admitted as much.

Seán Maguire: 6

A slight surprise he got the nod but he did reasonably well in terms of complementing those around him but was sacrificed early into the second half.

Stephen Kenny: 6

Will be frustrated by the results but this team is developing an identity that can bear fruit. It would be more concerning if chances weren’t being created.

Substitutes

Robbie Brady 6 (for Maguire 52 minutes) – Some good crosses into the area; Ronan Curtis 6 (for Horgan 75 minutes) – Inches away from glorious arrival; Adam Idah 5 (for Hendrick 75 minutes) – Found it hard to make an impression; Jason Knight 6 (for Molumby 83 minutes) – Big moment but it was only a brief cameo.

