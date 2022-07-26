Finland sack manager Anna Signeul ahead of World Cup qualifier against Ireland

Finland women's manager Anna Signeul has been sacked five weeks before their World Cup qualifier against Ireland.

U-17 manager Marko Saloranta will take temporary charge for the rest of their campaign, as Finland visit Tallaght Stadium on September 1. Finland topped their Euro 2022 qualifying group but had a disappointing tournament, losing each of their three group games, conceding eight goals and scoring just once.

After taking charge in 2017, Signeul's contract was due to run until the end of 2022. Finland have also endured a difficult World Cup qualification campaign, suffering defeats to Ireland and Sweden before drawing with Slovakia. They sit one point behind Ireland ahead of September's clash, as a win for Vera Pauw's side would secure a World Cup play-off in October.

“The European Championship was the end of the project led by Signeul, and we thought it was a good time to prepare for the future and set a new direction," said Finnish Football Association President Ari Lahti.

Signeul added “I am proud of the work, the results and the development of the resources of the women's national team that we achieved together.”