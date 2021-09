Brazilian health staff members argue with Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni (c) and players of Brazil and Argentina during the South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

World soccer's governing body FIFA said in a statement that it will analyse reports on the suspension of Sunday's World Cup qualifying match between Brazil and Argentina and decide on potential measures.

FIFA said it regretted the scenes preceding the suspension of the match.

Brazilian health authorities accused a number of Argentine players from the English Premier League of violating Brazilian Covid-19 quarantine rules and suspended the match five minutes after kick-off.