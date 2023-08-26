FIFA suspend Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales in relation to his conduct at the women’s World Cup final

People hold banners as they protest against President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales

Luis Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by FIFA following the Spanish Football Federation president's conduct at last week's women's World Cup final.

Rubiales has refused to resign from his post despite a major uproar caused by him kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips while she collected her medal after Spain's 1-0 win over England in Sydney last weekend.

Hermoso stressed on Friday she did not consent to the kiss but her country's football federation (RFEF) announced an intention to take legal action over the comments made by the forward over Rubiales.

The situation took a further twist as FIFA, which opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday, announced in a statement the 46-year-old official was banned "from all football-related activities at national and international level" for an initial period of 90 days.