FIFA plans cast further doubt on Ireland's hope for September return to action

Doubt has been cast over Ireland's prospects of returning to international football action in September after it emerged that FIFA are contemplating clearing the path for the club game and pushing scheduled autumn games back towards the end of the year.

The FAI remain hopeful that new manager Stephen Kenny will be able to start work in September with a UEFA Nations League home game with Finland factored into that window.

Last week's meeting with UEFA strengthened the FAI's view that the semi-final of the Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia would take place in October with a possible final in November.

But that could be scuppered by reports in the London Independent, which indicate that the global body FIFA is considering amending the proposed schedule for the autumn and laying the months of September and October aside for club matches.

It's reported that one option is for a prolonged break in November and December which could feature anything from three to six games and almost resemble a major tournament gathering in length.

The alternative is to add an extra match date to the November window to turn it into a triple-header and extend the length of the March, June and September 2021 windows to allow more fixtures to be played within that window.

European nations were preparing for autumn triple-headers, with Ireland one of the 16 nations looking to fit in UEFA Nations League encounters and the Euro playoffs conclusion.

The high-end Nations League games are extremely valuable to UEFA and are central to the lucrative TV deal that benefits all member nations so they are desperately keen to protect those games in every scenario.

Indeed, playing those matches could take precedence over the playoffs given that the Euros does not take place until next summer and under the original schedule, the final participants were only going to be confirmed three months out from the competition.

With the beginning of World Cup qualifying pencilled in for March 2021, UEFA will find themselves in a difficult scheduling position if FIFA push through with these plans.

