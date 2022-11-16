‘Fifa has been the biggest failing’ – Norway boss Stale Solbakken says more should have been done to stop Qatar World Cup

Norway boss Stale Solbakken, who has accused football of not doing enough to prevent Qatar hosting the World Cup finals. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Norway manager Stale Solbakken says FIFA has failed in its handling of the many human rights abuses surrounding the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Norway were the first side to publicly protest against the tournament, which has been marred by controversy since it was awarded in 2010, with countless reports of human rights abuses published, thousands of migrant worker deaths reported and huge concerns about the safety of LGBTQ+ visitors.

“Fifa has been the biggest failing,” said Solbakken, speaking ahead of Norway's friendly against Ireland tomorrow night.

“I think nobody is comfortable with it. My personal concerns are on the human rights issue and how FIFA have handled it, which has not been good. I don’t think football has done enough, I don’t think journalists have done enough.

“It’s only in the last few years that it is suddenly ‘oh the World Cup in Qatar’. The first years after it was given to Qatar, the whole world was more or less asleep, including football people and journalists. We have had strong feelings about Qatar all along, and have tried to put pressure on FIFA and on the political side of it.”

A fortnight ago, FIFA president Gianni Infantino issued a letter to all 32 competing nations, asking them to ‘focus on the football, and insisted “everyone is welcome regardless of sexual orientation”, despite Qatar’s laws criminalizing same-sex relationships.

“The leaders of FIFA come up with some strange meanings, ‘let’s play football, let’s not focus on the other things,’ but at the same time trying to stop a war. It’s a little bit strange,” added Solbakken, after Infantino issued a plea on Tuesday for a ceasefire in Ukraine, just days after he asked World Cup sides to avoid political issues at the tournament.

“The players' main issue should be to play football, the coaches to coach the team, but I think at the same time, political people in football have a great responsibility to make a stand on where certain World Cups should go. You need to act in a certain way and you have to have equal rights for all human beings and that all people are treated well.”

Solbakken’s side won’t be competing at the tournament which begins on Sunday, but began their qualifying campaign last year lining up in t-shirts saying “human rights - on and off the pitch", while other nations like Germany, and the Netherlands followed suit.

“Political reasons,” the Norway boss replied when asked why he was not travelling to Qatar, while his opposite number tomorrow Stephen Kenny will be attending.

“Our board has concluded we are only sending one man to the World Cup, our analyst, who will watch Spain in three games because we meet them in (Euro) qualification. Otherwise, no one else (from Norway) will travel down and watch the games. Our president Lise (Klaveness) will travel, not to watch football, but to make a stand on the political side of it.”

Norway are without strike pair Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth for tomorrow’s clash, but hopes other players can step up and take their chance, 12 years to the day since the sides last met. The Norwegian boss believes Ireland are an aggressive side who will be backed by a near to capacity Aviva.

“We must also be prepared that Erling can get injured and we have to play without him,” said the 54-year-old, who took charge in 2020.

“We need to make sure that we have players that can go into the roles, but play it in their own way and not rely on what Erling does or doesn't do. Martin (Odegaard) has progressed both as a player and as a person, and has been immense. He is our captain and a key player for us.”

“Ireland are a very well coached side. They have a high tempo, are aggressive and they have individual players who can make the difference. Also with a full stadium it should be a little bit more than a private game.”