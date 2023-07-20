FIFA confirm minute’s silence to take place before Ireland’s World Cup opener against Australia in honour of Auckland shooting victims

A general view of Stadium Australia ahead of the World Cup Group B clash between Australia and Ireland at Sydney Olympic Park

FIFA have confirmed that a minute of silence will take place before the opening two games of the World Cup, between New Zealand and Norway, which has just kicked off in Auckland, and Australia and Ireland, to honour the victims of the tragic shooting in New Zealand.

The Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson said a comprehensive security plan was in place for the tournament.

“We appreciate the collaboration with the New Zealand authorities from the earliest moment of this tragic incident,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“We have been involved in ongoing communication from the outset, and we have also received the necessary reassurances from Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson in relation to the safety and security of the participating teams and fans at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.”