FIFA have confirmed they are exploring the possibility of switching Ireland’s World Cup opener against Australia to the 83,500-seater Stadium Australia.

It emerged on Friday that the potential change of venue is supported by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and is likely to be confirmed in a matter of weeks.

"FIFA can confirm it has received a request from Football Australia to move Australia’s opening FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match against Republic of Ireland to Stadium Australia,” a FIFA spokesperson told independent.ie.

“An assessment of the request is being conducted, and FIFA will share its decision in due course. FIFA is committed to delivering the biggest and best Women’s World Cup in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand this year.”

FIFA also said that tickets for the match are highly sought after, with Irish residents ranking among the top ten nations for ticket purchases for the tournament.

“We confirm that the Australia v Republic of Ireland match in particular is currently demonstrating strong demand and interest from fans. Through the various stages of allocating ticketing thus far, it is evident that supporters of Republic of Ireland have accessed tickets.

“Data indicates not only significant expat support, but places the Republic of Ireland in the top ten nations by Country of Residence for ticket purchasers,” FIFA added.

Stadium Australia, located 20 kilometres west of Sydney city centre, was built to host the 2000 Summer Olympics and is almost double the capacity of the newly-rebuilt Sydney Football Stadium.

The match was originally to take place in the 42,500-capacity Sydney Football Stadium. However, it quickly sold out, given the popularity of the Matildas, ranked 12th in the world, coupled with the huge Irish diaspora in the country.

Last week, independent.ie exclusively reported that the FAI had received an allocation of just 4pc, translating to just 1,700 tickets at Sydney Football Stadium, leading to frustration for many supporters hoping to attend Ireland’s first major tournament game on July 20.

However, independent.ie understands the 4pc tally was an initial allocation, with further ticket sales windows to take place in the months leading up to the tournament. This will come as welcome news to those looking to watch the Girl's in Green take on the Matildas, as well as fans hoping to attend Ireland's other two group games against Canada in Perth and Nigeria in Brisbane.

“FIFA provides all participating member associations (PMAs) at its tournaments, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with the same opportunities to access tickets,” a FIFA spokesperson added.

“When it comes to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, there are several stages to ticket allocation, just one of which includes ringfencing an initial allocation of tickets per match to ensure that fans and supporters of the competing PMAs can access tickets to support their team.

“As the tournament approaches, fans are encouraged to keep checking fifa.com/tickets as additional batches of tickets for all matches will become available.”

FIFA said it had been experiencing “unprecedented” demand for tickets for the tournament, with more tickets sold in the first six weeks than the 2019 edition had sold in the first six months.

The anticipated total attendance figure for the 2023 World Cup is 1.5 million people, according to the Australia and New Zealand official bid book. Just over 1.1 million fans in total took in games at France 2019.

If the clash is switched to Stadium Australia, and sells out, it will become the second-highest attended Women’s World Cup match ever, and highest since 90,185 people watched the USA defeat China in the 1999 decider.

Stadium Australia, located in the suburb of Homebush, will also host the final on August 20.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw, who was named Irish Independent Manager of the Year 2022 on Friday night, will name her squad in the coming weeks for next month's international window. Further camps will be held in April and June, as preparations continue for this summer's finals.