Faro shows Ireland have come far but wins are all that matter

Richard Dunne

Kenny’s Ireland have found a way to play but plaudits are no use if Azerbaijan are not beaten

Ireland have improved under Stephen Kenny, but they need to start winning. Credit: Sportsfile
Stephen Kenny takes notes as he chats with Ryan Manning

Ireland have improved under Stephen Kenny, but they need to start winning. Credit: Sportsfile

Ireland have improved under Stephen Kenny, but they need to start winning. Credit: Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny takes notes as he chats with Ryan Manning

Stephen Kenny takes notes as he chats with Ryan Manning

Ireland have improved under Stephen Kenny, but they need to start winning. Credit: Sportsfile

There has been criticism of the Irish team over the last 18 months, and a lot of scepticism. I don’t feel the criticism was personal or over the top: people like me and other ex-players commented on what we saw on the pitch.

I don’t like criticism of the person, it’s about what they do in their job and what we see in games. I have no interest in who the guy in charge is, I am only interested in what his team does on the field.

So if the Portugal performance is the starting basis for what Stephen Kenny’s team can do, then that’s great for Irish football because, regardless of who the manager is, if that’s the standard, then I am fully behind it. Up until Wednesday in Portugal, I hadn’t seen a huge improvement, that we were taking steps forward. Portugal away was a sign of what Ireland can be.

