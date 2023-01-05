Amber Barrett of Republic of Ireland celebrates with her teammates after scoring the only goal of the match in her side's victory of Scotland in the World Cup play-off. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland fans have been left frustrated after the FAI received a ticket allocation of just four per cent for the Women’s World Cup opener against Australia in July.

Vera Pauw’s side face the co-hosts on July 20 at the newly-rebuilt Sydney Football Stadium. Irish fans looking to attend the historic clash were asked to apply through the FAI’s website, with a purchase link provided to successful applicants.

However, many supporters were left disappointed as the game quickly sold out. It has since emerged that the FAI's allocation was just four per cent, translating to only 1,700 tickets out of the 42,500 seater stadium.

FIFA have not shed any light on the scant allocation and did not respond at the time of writing.

It remains unclear how many tickets have been allocated to Football Australia (who have also been contacted for comment), other sponsors and media.

FIFA have also been contacted to confirm Ireland’s allocation for the other two group games against Canada and Nigeria.

It comes after FA Wales chief executive Noel Mooney criticised the allocation process for Qatar 2022 last summer, after they initially received around five per cent for their three group games, while the English FA were left frustrated with their 8pc allocation for their clash with Iran.

FIFA were heavily criticised on social media after single-game tickets for 2023 went on sale last November with little warning to those in Australia.

The official Women’s World Cup account tweeted a link to purchase tickets in the early hours of November 1, but most tickets had already been sold at that point, most likely to those overseas due to the time zone difference.

Before Christmas, FIFA said it had been experiencing ‘unprecedented’ demand for the tournament next summer, and said tickets are far more sought after compared to the 2019 finals.

Pauw’s side will continue preparations for their first World Cup with international camps in February, April and June.

Discussions remain ongoing to secure a "very good" home friendly, before the team fly to their pre-tournament camp in Brisbane in early July.