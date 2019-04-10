FAI's Oireachtas hearing as it happened: 'I regret the embarrassment that this entire issue has caused' - John Delaney
- John Delaney refuses to answer questions relating to €100k 'bridging loan' citing legal advice
- Three members of FAI board were aware of loan
- Remainder of FAI board unaware of loan for two years
- Sport Ireland yesterday suspended funding to FAI
- Delaney resigned as CEO of the FAI last month but is now Executive Vice President of the association
- There have been widespread calls for Delaney to step down
John Delaney led an FAI delegation before an Oireachtas committee to explain a €100k 'bridging loan' the then CEO made to the association. Relive what transpired below.
Online Editors
