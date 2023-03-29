FAI’s head of female football Eileen Gleeson keen on building a World Cup legacy that lasts

Eileen Gleeson began Ireland’s historic World Cup journey alongside manager Vera Pauw, but she will not complete it.

“Vera has all angles covered, so I’ll leave that to her and her team,” smiles the former assistant manager. “I’ll just watch it as a proper fan.”

Instead, the Dubliner is now charged with overseeing the anticipated growth in participation sparked by Ireland’s qualification for this summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

As the FAI’s head of women and girls football, it is Gleeson’s responsibility to ensure the influx of inspired participants not only come into their system but are able to find their way.

“The FAI target in their strategic plan is a 50,000 increase,” she says. “I think numbers are wonderful as a target, but it is about building the capacity and having the infrastructure, retention and pathway process to facilitate those numbers.”

It’s not just about quantity but quality.

Which is why Gleeson is in Fingal County Council HQ, once home to a doomed men’s team before it collapsed beneath the rubble of the property crash but also to senior women stars Diane Caldwell (Balbriggan), Izzy Atkinson (Rush) and Jamie Finn (Swords).

Fingal launched the novel transition year football and fitness course for boys in 2016, from which there have been multiple graduates to varying degrees of success, most notably senior international Andrew Omobamidele.

And now they are beginning a girls’ equivalent in conjunction with the FAI, beginning in the next academic year, which may be wheeled out elsewhere if successful.

Other initiatives are also in the pipeline to ensure that soccer doesn’t follow hockey and rugby in wasting its moment in the spotlight.

There are a myriad of challenges, from coping with the widespread drop-off of teenagers in either recreational and serious participation, as well as acknowledging that structures appropriate for men’s development may not always mirror those for women.

“The core point is being collaborative and maximising the resources we can deliver,” explains Gleeson, who had a stint managing Glasgow City in Scotland before returning to her first love.

“In terms of this course, it is a great first stepping stone into this area, to streamline pathways for boys and girls,” she says.

“But it also needs to be evaluated, that we don’t just start dishing them out all over the country without a real understanding of what does and doesn’t work well in it.”

The ultimate aim, as the realistic Dubliner puts it, is “to jump and not fall”.