THE FAI are in line for a €1.2million boost after it was confirmed that lifting on Government restrictions for outdoor sporting events will allow them to have a full house of 50,000 supporters for next month's World Cup qualifier at home to Portugal.

And that Government decision will also be welcomed by League of Ireland clubs, with an immediate cash injection for Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic who are now in a position to put on sale tickets for the full capacity for Friday's FAI Cup semi-final games, instead of the 50% cap which they had been operating off.

However the call on lifting restrictions comes too late for the Republic's senior women's side, as Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Sweden in Tallaght Stadium, where all 4,000 tickets sold out days ago, is not included in the new regime on crowds.

The rules do not come into effect until Friday morning, leaving that Sweden tie stuck at 50% capacity despite some hopes from the FAI to have the match included under the 100% rule, seeing as it missed out by a matter of hours.

The FAI held off on starting ticket sales for the Portugal qualifier to see what Government decision would be made on capacity. With news that the 50% cap is lifted, they can plan for a full house at Lansdowne Road, the first capacity crowd since the 1-1 draw with Denmark under Mick McCarthy two years ago.

The association are expected to begin ticket sales for Portugal on Thursday with a pre-sale available to season ticket holders from 2019 and 2020. No season tickets were sold for 2021 due to Covid restrictions but the pre-sale will be seen as a reward for previous season ticket holders.

The FAI did not yet confirm if Portugal would be given the standard away fan ticket allocation of 5% of capacity for the Dublin tie. No tickets were made available to Ireland fans for the Portugal-Ireland qualifier in Faro in September, although UEFA at that time had a ban on away fans at all qualifiers. Irish fans got an allocation for the qualifier in Azerbaijan two weeks ago, and they await an update from the Luxembourg Football Association on tickets for Ireland's game there next month.

"The FAI welcomes today's announcement by Government on the increase in capacity for sporting events from Friday, October 22,” read an FAI statement.

"In line with this change to Government guidelines, we can now confirm that capacity at the Aviva Stadium will return to 100 per cent for the Republic of Ireland's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Portugal on November 11. We are delighted to inform supporters that pre-sale for season ticket holders, Club Ireland members and Corporate Box customers will open on Thursday, October 21st with all stakeholders to be informed of sale details by email. Public sales for all remaining tickets will commence on Ticketmaster.ie from Tuesday, October 26th at 10am.”