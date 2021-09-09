FAI to review Stephen Kenny’s future in ‘calm and collective way’ after World Cup qualification campaign

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill says the November review of Stephen Kenny's World Cup campaign will be 'calm and collective.'

Kenny's position has been the subject of speculation after an eventful triple-header fuelled debate over his record.

Englishman Hill has stressed that any decision taken will be a collective call as opposed to a solo run.

Senior members of the FAI hierarchy remain extremely supportive of Kenny but, while his contract runs until next summer, his standing will be assessed after the doomed World Cup tilt ends.

The manager's suggestion that his focus was on building a team for the 2024 Euros raised eyebrows and Hill chose his words carefully when pressed on the topic, asserting he expected the team to be competitive in every match without necessarily disagreeing with Kenny's thinking.

"The context of what Stephen was saying is that it is very difficult to qualify for a World Cup," said Hill. "Statistically, it is almost twice as difficult (with 13 spots as opposed to 24 for the Euros).

"It is not an easy process. We were the third seed in that group and clearly we were going to be playing two strong sides. And we have played two strong sides (Portugal and Serbia). International football is very competitive.

"You heard me saying, with regard to the Sky announcement (sponsorship deal for the women's team)..does Stephen and his team, do the FAI team, the staff and board, do you guys as the media and the public expect or want us to win every single game that we play at every single level? Absolutely. But we do know that football does not always deliver that and we have to be realistic in relation to that. That is my take on the context of Stephen's comments."

Hill confirmed that the broader discussion on Kenny's body of work will be in November after the concluding group game with Luxembourg.

Between now and then, Ireland have a trip to Azerbaijan, a home friendly with Qatar and the Dublin visit of Portugal.

The next scheduled FAI board meeting is later this month.

“Look, we have said very clearly what our normal approach is to every international window and we review that window at the end of it at our board meeting, and we do that hopefully in a calm and collective way," he said.

"We definitely do it in a collective way, if that makes sense, as a group and we will continue to do it as a group.

“We will review the whole World Cup qualification campaign in the same way in November at the same board meeting. We will discuss all the issues and we will have our reports that we will look at and we will review them accordingly.

“One thing I will say about the board over the last ten months that I have been involved is that there is a really open process there so everyone will be able to give their view. This isn’t about one person. It isn’t the view of one person, it is the view of 12 men and women."