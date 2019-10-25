The Football Association of Ireland expect to have their audited accounts for 2018 ready for late November or early December.

FAI to present 2018 accounts later this year as process to appoint independent directors nears completion

The expanded Senior Council of the FAI met for the first time in Abbotstown today since a series of revelations about former CEO John Delaney and the concerning financial and governance situation shook the Association back in March.

The FAI were unable to present their annual accounts to delegates at the AGM in Trim in July, with late November or early December now the target. That date would coincide with the release of the FAI-commissioned Mazars report.

The FAI set out a timeframe for the publication of a series of investigations into the Association.

A Sport Ireland report, carried out by Northern Ireland firm KOSI, was due to be released earlier this month but that was delayed following the resignation of Delaney. The FAI have stated that they "expect to receive the Sport Ireland commissioned independent audit from Kosi later this month".

An internal investigation by Mazars will "be available towards the end of November".

The completion of a new 12-person Board has also been delayed with the Association saying that the appointment of four new independent directors will be "completed in a number of weeks".

"The Board has been informed by global recruitment firm Amrop that a short-list of candidates for the appointment of four Independent Non-Executive Directors, including an Independent Chairperson, is now complete," read an FAI statement.

"The final stage of this process is now the responsibility of the Nominations Committee and is expected to be completed within a number of weeks."

Earlier this week it emerged that the FAI have claimed privilege on two more documents sought by the ODCE in their investigation. That will go to the High Court on November 14, the FAI confirmed.

"The FAI has now submitted tens of thousands of documents to the ODCE and continues to co-operate fully with their investigation.

"The most recent production of 10,048 documents includes two documents containing legal advice which the FAI have sought privilege on. The ODCE application regarding this privilege will now be heard by the High Court on November 14th."

Online Editors