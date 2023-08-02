FAI to decide Vera Pauw’s future in ‘coming weeks’ after ‘full and comprehensive review’ of World Cup campaign

Manager Vera Pauw at Dublin Airport on the Republic of Ireland's return from the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The FAI say they will go through a “full and comprehensive review” of the Women’s World Cup finals before deciding on the next step for the team and manager Vera Pauw.

The squad and staff arrived back in Dublin airport today after their spell in Australia which yielded a point from three group games at the Republic’s first-ever appearance at the women’s finals, with a homecoming for the team planned for Dublin city centre on Thursday.

Debate is ongoing about the future of manager Pauw as the Dutch native is technically out of contract, following the conclusion of the World Cup campaign, and the team will be back in action again in seven week’s time with a game against Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in the Nations League.

Pauw is likely to press her employers to make a quick decision on her future but the FAI today, in their first statement on issues in Australia, would only say that matters at the finals would be reviewed before a board meeting.

“With our World Cup journey at an end, the FAI will now undertake a full and comprehensive review of the campaign and tournament, as is our standard practice, and this will be discussed at the next FAI Board Meeting in the coming weeks,” the FAI said in a statement.

“The Football Association of Ireland would like to congratulate the players, management and staff of the Ireland Women’s National Team on their performance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and to thank all Irish fans both at home, around the world and in Australia for their magnificent support.

"We look forward to celebrating the team with fans at the Homecoming event on O’Connell Street in Dublin tomorrow evening.”

Republic of Ireland World Cup team arrive into Dublin Airport