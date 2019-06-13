FAI to consult UEFA and FIFA on proposal to revamp structures before putting it to members

The FAI will consult with UEFA and FIFA on a draft proposal to revamp their structures before putting it to their members.

After a month-long process, a draft report by the FAI's own Governance Review Group was presented to board members this week, with a final report due to be issued next Friday.

The power-brokers in the FAI will then have a month to ponder the recommendations before the FAI AGM in late July.

Among the key proposals from the GRG was that a new 12-strong FAI board would have four independent directors, and four female directors.

"The Board of the Football Association of Ireland met in Limerick today to consider the draft report of the Governance Review Group, established with Sport Ireland," the FAI said in a statement.

"Chairman of the Governance Review Group, Aidan Horan set-out the details of the interim report to the Board. The interim report will now be forwarded by the FAI to FIFA and UEFA for review.

"The full report of the Governance Review Group will be finalised by Friday, June 21st, and presented to FAI members and affiliates thereafter, ahead of the AGM in Trim on July 27th."

