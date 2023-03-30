FAI to award a one-off commemorative cap to every player who has represented the Women’s National Team

The FAI will award a one-off commemorative cap to every player who has represented the Women’s National Team, as part of the side's 50-year anniversary celebration this year.

The one-off cap will feature a unique crest and will be awarded to the players ahead of Ireland’s first World Cup finals later this summer.

Members of Ireland’s first women’s side, who featured in their maiden game against Wales in May 1973, as well as their first home game against Northern Ireland the following month, will gather for a reunion in early May, and have been invited as special guests to Ireland’s World Cup send-off match against France at Tallaght Stadium on July 6.

The 50-year anniversary celebrations were announced at an event in Merrion Square, with ex-internationals Jackie McCarthy-O'Brien, Linda Gorman, Olivia O'Toole and Sue Ronan in attendance, as well as Wexford Youths and Ireland midfielder Ellen Molloy.

“It is so important to show appreciation to those who went before us and helped to drive women’s football forward,” said manager Vera Pauw, who names her squad tomorrow for the upcoming double-header against four-time World Cup winners United States.

“It’s brilliant to see people like Paula Gorham, Linda Gorman, Olivia O’Toole, Emma Byrne and many others at our games, at promotional events and continuing to be fantastic ambassadors for our team and women’s football as a whole.

“I am proud that I have been asked to help to take this next step in honouring these amazing women, we stand on their shoulders. I want to thank them for what they have done for the game during a time when they did not get the kind of visibility that they deserved.”