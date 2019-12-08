The FAI have been asked to attend an "emergency meeting" of an Oirechtas committee on Wednesday to discuss the most recent developments at the association.

The FAI have been asked to attend an "emergency meeting" of an Oirechtas committee on Wednesday to discuss the most recent developments at the association.

FAI summoned to 'emergency meeting' of Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport next Wednesday

An FAI delegation appeared before the committee twice in April but a subsequent appearance, in October, was postponed. Committee chair Fergus O'Dowd had hoped to hear from the FAI again and last night he confirmed he was calling a meeting for this week.

"Following a request from Senator O'Ceidigh I am inviting Minister Ross, Sports Ireland and the FAI to an emergency meeting of the Oireachtas Transport, Tourism and Sport Committee on Wed. 11th December," O'Dowd said on twitter on Sunday night.

Earlier, the FAI had said: "The Board of the FAI tonight wishes to inform Minister for Sport Shane Ross and the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Sport that it remains available to meet, as stated at Friday’s press conference"

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors