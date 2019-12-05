FAI stunned as sponsor Three pulls out 'on verge of signing €10m deal'

The Irish Independent has learned that recent negotiations had progressed with the FAI's primary sponsor about a renewing the package for four years beyond the Euro 2020 finals next summer.

Part of the deal was to include an initiative for equal pay between the men's and women's international teams.

That ground-breaking project was floated by the FAI's outgoing interim general manager Noel Mooney only last Wednesday.

However, the FAI was left stunned by the communication heavyweight's decision to end their decade-long partnership.

The withdrawal came just days after Sport Ireland referred a final report by auditing firm KOSI to gardaí.

The scale of shock at the sponsor's decision is highlighted by the fact that a new home jersey, featuring the Three logo, was released only last month.

"Three has been a supporter of Irish football for 10 years with €30m invested in the game through our sponsorship fee and activations," said Three's chief commercial officer Elaine Carey.

"Three has made the decision not to renew its sponsorship of Irish football when the current contract comes to an end at the end of July 2020.

"Having recently reviewed our full sponsorship portfolio, we have decided to consolidate our sponsorship investment in the area of music."

It is the latest set-back for the FAI as it scrambles to curb its financial and governance crisis.

The first real snapshot of its money problems since the turmoil began in March will be revealed tomorrow.

FAI president Donal Conway and newly appointed executive lead Paul Cooke will present the latest accounts to delegates by email and to media at a press conference.

Multiple issues prevented the traditional publication of the statements at the AGM in July, but the figures for 2018 were finally signed off by the new board and auditors Deloitte.

Also being furnished is exceptional outlay items for this year, including the €400,000 severance package paid to former chief executive John Delaney in September and a significant fee to the taxman arising from an audit.

Total liabilities are understood to be lurching beyond €50m.

Uefa's bankrolling of the FAI, believed to be almost €1m per month, is due to end in March.

An announcement will be made on a refinancing deal with a financial institution that will see Uefa acting as guarantor.

The option of the FAI selling its stake in the Lansdowne Road stadium to raise funds has been ruled out by the new board. Rent of €500,000 would have be forked out for each international and the FAI Cup final.

That is of scant comfort to the 210 staff who fear for their jobs.

Warned at an open meeting on Tuesday about consequences from the financial crisis, morale in Abbotstown has descended to an all-time low.

They have been invited to a Christmas Party in Dublin city tonight.

