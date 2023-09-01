FAI silent as Vera Pauw slams Association for ‘major mistakes’ at World Cup

Former Ireland boss claims there was interference in her role as manager during tournament

The FAI were remaining tightlipped last night after former Ireland manager Vera Pauw issued a scorching statement detailing alleged “interference” with her role during the World Cup.

She also slammed the review that ended her reign as Ireland’s most successful coach and claims the FAI reneged on a contract extension offer.

Pauw retains a large swathe of public support despite being denied a contract extension after a lengthy board meeting on Tuesday had digested a World Cup campaign review conducted by director of football Marc Canham.

Although there was some support for her from the 11-person board, they agreed not to renew her deal and FAI CEO Jonathan Hill telephoned Pauw to inform her of the decision.

The FAI did not elaborate and instead Pauw’s 830-word statement has filled the vacuum, detailing a number of stinging accusations aimed at an executive she claims undermined her.

Pauw also claimed it was her understanding that a new deal would be agreed before the team departed for Australia and New Zealand.

However, the comments surrounding the “major mistakes” made by the FAI during the tournament will generate the most heat.

“My position became very challenging when executives in the FAI, not technical football coaches, effectively took my seat and spoke to staff members and players regarding their roles in the team before and after the World Cup,” she writes.

“My advice – coming from my knowledge and experience – was often disregarded and not respected. In my opinion, no head coach in the world would accept interference of the executives in technical football affairs.”

Pauw also thanked her players and staff, although it remains the case that none of her 23-woman squad has yet to issue any public acknowledgment of their former boss in the time since she was relieved of her position.

Pauw also claimed the World Cup review process “was flawed and that the outcome was pre-determined”.

The Dutch woman admits that when she arrived in Dublin for the World Cup homecoming, she knew a contract extension would not be happening. For her, a contrast to the position that seemed applicable a few months before.

“Despite committing to issuing an offer to me, the FAI re-considered their stated position and I never received the promised offer,” she said.

The FAI’s silence cedes control of this spiralling narrative and it is believed it may be a few weeks before they deign to expand publicly upon their deliberations regarding Pauw’s exit.

It is clear that she is not going silently into the night and the affair seems certain to overshadow the squad’s return to competitive action.

They face Northern Ireland in the first women’s international to be staged in the Aviva Stadium on September 23 in a Nations League game under caretaker Eilleen Gleeson, head of women’s Football and Pauw’s former assistant manager.