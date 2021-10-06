FAI should kick anti-jab footballers into touch

The clapping in public has stopped but frontline workers are still having hats tipped towards them in recognition for their efforts during the pandemic.

That’s why one of the FAI’s sponsors, Aviva, are handing out 50 free tickets to frontline workers for the last four home internationals of this year, starting with last month’s draw with Azerbaijan.

“It takes courage and strength to be a frontline worker,” says the blurb on the sponsor’s website, the admirable free-ticket scheme backed with a photo of manager Stephen Kenny holding an Ireland jersey which has ‘Thank you’ printed on the back.

Next week’s Qatar game is hardly a treat, but, still, free tickets are welcome for those who, say Aviva, “continue to be there for us through some of the toughest times”. Yet it would be fascinating to hear the thoughts of those frontline workers when told that a number of the current Republic of Ireland squad simply refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Despite all the evidence, all the information, some simply hold out and will not get vaccinated. And refusal is no block whatsoever to their international careers.

Callum Robinson was upfront about the issue when he faced the media yesterday ahead of Saturday’s World Cup tie in Azerbaijan. “I haven’t been vaccinated, no. That’s my choice at this moment in time,” Robinson said.

The footballer seemed proud of his right to resist the vaccine, but more or less in the same breath moaned about how his absence from the Irish side during the two times he tested positive for Covid had cost him caps, an astonishingly bad take.

Losing players through Covid has cost Kenny dearly over the last 20 months. Did the non-jabbed players wonder in more recent times if they were letting their team-mates, and their country, down by not taking the jab?

When players maintain a vaccine-hesitant stance, it’s an affront to the staff of the hotel who prepare the players’ meals and clean their rooms, the same hotels that a member of the public cannot sit down for a meal in without a vaccine cert, but unvaccinated players can do what they like without a thought for those working there.

Robinson can be admired for his honesty when the easy option would have been a refusal to answer the question and insist it was a private matter, as international colleague Jayson Molumby did while on Ireland duty last month.

It’s a huge issue across football, with widespread reports that only 35pc of Premier League players are vaccinated, as footballers who dutifully obey every instruction on their fitness become ‘experts’ on immunology.

The fact that a number of the Ireland squad have this stance on the vaccine is clearly a problem, and has created a fresh storm for Kenny which the manager, still seeking his first competitive win as Ireland boss, just did not need.

It’s not only an issue for Kenny: his successor as U-21 boss, Jim Crawford, has had a hellish week trying to prepare for a Euro qualifier in Montenegro next week as seven of his squad – a quarter in all – have either outright refused the jab or are not fully vaccinated.

Kenny is on record as saying he would prefer that his players were fully vaccinated, but he was not in a position to insist on it.

In defence of Kenny, it’s assumed that Robinson’s employers, West Brom, would prefer that he was vaccinated, too. When those who pay his wages can’t insist, Kenny cannot either.

Except he can. Kenny’s employers, the FAI, could take the lead here and insist that vaccination was a condition of playing international football. No debate, no links to Facebook accounts, no talk of special vitamins and footballers being supreme athletes who are fit enough to deal with Covid should they contract the virus.

The manager, guided by his medical staff, will decide if a player is fit to train or play, a player claiming to be fit while clearly injured would be over-ruled. But when it comes to a Covid-19 vaccine, the player knows better than everyone else in the building.

Robinson and the other refuseniks are making a choice on a topic that doesn’t only affect themselves and the FAI – and the players’ clubs, it must also be said, are facilitating that. Vaccine refusal is, potentially, endangering their team-mates.

International duty is not a free-for-all: players have to wear what they are told, where to be and what to do. Callum Robinson would not be permitted to skip a team meeting because it was his ‘choice’ not to go, or have a Deliveroo sent to his room while he avoids eating with the squad because he chose to do so.

Yet these footballers are allowed to ignore 19 months of anguish, close their minds to medical information and simply decline to get jabbed.

Every game they play for Ireland while refusing, for no obvious reason, to get vaccinated is also an insult, not just to the 50 frontline workers with their free tickets, but every person in the stadium.

The FAI should make it simple: no vaccine, no cap. “It takes courage and strength to be a frontline worker,” the sponsors claim.

All that those refusenik footballers have to do is take a jab, and until it’s FAI policy to insist on a vaccine before the green shirt is donned, at any level, any claims to support frontline workers are empty words.