| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

FAI should kick anti-jab footballers into touch

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Players like Callum Robinson who seem proud to refuse vaccine deserve no caps

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during a press conference at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during a press conference at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during a press conference at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during a press conference at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The clapping in public has stopped but frontline workers are still having hats tipped towards them in recognition for their efforts during the pandemic.

That’s why one of the FAI’s sponsors, Aviva, are handing out 50 free tickets to frontline workers for the last four home internationals of this year, starting with last month’s draw with Azerbaijan.

“It takes courage and strength to be a frontline worker,” says the blurb on the sponsor’s website, the admirable free-ticket scheme backed with a photo of manager Stephen Kenny holding an Ireland jersey which has ‘Thank you’ printed on the back.

Most Watched

Privacy