FAI reveals no positive Covid-19 results ahead of Ireland's World Cup qualifier in Serbia

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny looks up to the skies during a training session in Abbotstown ahead of last November's Nations League game against Bulgaria. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Football Assocation of Ireland has announced that all players and staff have tested negative for Covid-19 ahead of Wednesday's World Cup clash with Serbia in Belgrade.

Stephen Kenny's squad have had their fair share of coronavirus issues for previous internationals, but the FAI have been given the all-clear after the first round of tests.

A FAI statement read: "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that all players and staff tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

"The round of testing took place yesterday on arrival into camp in Manchester ahead of the fixture on Wednesday, March 24 in Belgrade, Serbia. "

Online Editors