FAI request additional play-off tickets as new Bratislava stadium indicated as preferred venue for game

The FAI hope to be able to get more Irish supporters in to see the semi-final of their Euro 2020 playoff in Slovakia with a request for more tickets for a tie which is likely to be played in Bratislava.

The Slovak FA have another four weeks before they confirm the venue for the one-off game, the winners of that tie away to either Bosnia or Northern Ireland in the playoff final. Slovakia had played all of their group games in the city of Trnava, 50km outside the capital, and with a 19,000 capacity in Trnava, tickets could have been an issue for the away support.

But after talks in UEFA HQ today, the Slovaks have told the FAI that they hope to play the game in Bratislava, in the newly-built Tehelne Pole stadium, which has a slightly bigger capacity (22,500). Slovakia are only obliged to give the FAI 1,125 tickets for away supporters but with at least 2,000 expected to travel, it's hoped more Irish fans can get in. Only 7,900 fans attended Slovakia's last group game, less than half the capacity in Trnava.

"Slovakia have intimated the game will take place in Bratislava but they have some final checks to make on the ground there before they can confirm it as the venue," said an FAI statement today.

"We have also opened talks with them on the allocation of tickets and will update our fans as soon as we can. We are guaranteed 5 per cent of the tickets but we are negotiating for more. Tickets will be allocated to supporters based on away attendance records from the last two campaigns. We will announce the application process as soon as we know our allocation."

