FAI report remainder of Ireland squad tests negative ahead of Bulgaria tie

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has endured a difficult start to his reign

The FAI have confirmed that the remainder of the Ireland squad to face Bulgaria in tomorrow's UEFA Nations League clash have tested negative for Covid-19.

Following the withdrawals yesterday of Matt Doherty and James McClean due to positive coronavirus tests, Stephen Kenny's squad has been given a clean bill of health ahead of the must-win Aviva Stadium tie.

Ireland need to beat Bulgaria to avoid relegation in the Nations League, and Kenny has drafted in Shamrock Rovers duo Graham Burke and Aaron McEneff, as well as Jack Taylor (Peterborough) and Troy Parrott (Millwall), who have been promoted from the U21s.

An FAI statement read: "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that all players and staff tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of the UEFA Nations League match against Bulgaria.

"The round of testing took place yesterday on arrival back into Dublin ahead of the fixture on Wednesday, November 18 at the Aviva Stadium.

