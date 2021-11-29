FAI report ‘positive and detailed discussions’ but no news on Kenny contract talks

The FAI have said that CEO Jonathan Hill will report back to Stephen Kenny and his staff after a board meeting which featured a 'positive and detailed' review of Ireland's World Cup campaign.

Kenny is expected to land a new contract that will take in the European Championships campaign, but an Abbotstown statement released late on Monday night was low on detail - instead indicating that the parties will have to go through a process.

That isn't entirely surprising given that no negotiations have taken place with the manager so there was never going to be an announcement of a deal.

Instead, the main business of the meeting was a report from Hill on the campaign and how it sat in with the FAI's future direction.

Good results in October and November had taken the option of Kenny being sacked off the table and the details to be worked out now revolve around the terms and length of an extension.

The statement read: "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that Board members undertook positive and detailed discussions around a review of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification tournament in its entirety at its scheduled monthly meeting in Dublin this evening.

"CEO Jonathan Hill will now provide feedback to the Republic of Ireland Men’s Senior Team management accordingly and will move the process forward. As with all employee matters, this process will remain confidential.

"The FAI will be making no further comment on this matter until it is appropriate."

It's understood that another element to be factored into the process is the different contract arrangements of Kenny's support staff.

He is on a deal which ends next summer whereas other late additions to the backroom have alternative arrangements and there is an eagerness from the top to streamline the deals as part of any extension for Kenny, Keith Andrews, Anthony Barry and Dean Kiely.