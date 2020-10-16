FAI postpone underage League of Ireland fixtures pending next phase of Covid measures

The FAI have called off all underage football pending the outcome of a government decision on the next phase of Covid-19 measures.

But the SSE Airtricity League Premier and First Division and the Women's National League will carry on.

There has been some disquiet at grassroots levels that underage football had been halted outside of National League level but all soccer, apart from the senior leagues at men's and women's levels, is now postponed.

"Following discussions with Government agencies today, and in the interests of public health, the Football Association of Ireland have postponed all elite underage football matches this weekend as we await the outcome of the upcoming Cabinet meeting," the FAI said on Friday evening.

"This decision will see all fixtures in all five underage National Leagues, SSE Airtricity underage leagues and Women's National U-17 League, postponed with all other elite underage football games also suspended. As with adult amateur and underage grassroots football, all underage elite teams can continue to train in a non-contact environment and in pods of 15, subject to current Government guidelines.

"This ruling does not affect the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and First Division, the Women’s National League and all international football which will carry on as per agreement with Government.

"The FAI will review this postponement internally and with Government early next week. The health and safety of all players, coaching staff, match officials, volunteers, parents/guardians and supporters remains foremost in all FAI decisions."

