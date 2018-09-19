FAI make move to co-host 2030 World Cup

The FAI have held discussions on the possibility of co-hosting the 2030 World Cup.

In a statement released this evening, the Football Association of Ireland revealed "feasibility" talks have taken place with Northern Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland about a joint bid for the biggest show on earth.

"Following recent positive discussions amongst all parties it has been agreed that the Football Association of Ireland will join the English, Irish, Welsh and Scottish FAs in conducting a feasibility review into a potential joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup," read a statement.

Last month, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin backed a joint bid from Ireland and Britain.

"It would be a nice bid," he said.

"But we have to see if England also want it. If they do, I as president of Uefa have to support them and will.

"The three-nation bid by Mexico, the United States and Canada for the 2026 World Cup is achievable because hosting 48 teams in one country is something very few nations can do.

"In Europe, only England, Germany, Spain and France could do it.

"For 2026 we also have Morocco, a very serious candidate. We'll see what the Fifa congress decides."

