FAI land €1.3million Covid windfall from FIFA

The FAI have learned that they will receive close to €1.3m in Covid-19 relief funding from FIFA.

World football's governing body had indicated they would be using some of its substantial cash reserves to help associations cope with the unexpected crisis that has slashed revenues.

Member associations have been informed that they will collect a grant of $1.5m each ($1.28m) with a ringfenced amount of $500,000 (circa €425,000) set aside for women's football.

It's welcome news for the cash strapped FAI who had been working in the anticipation that FIFA aid would come their way eventually.

There is also the prospect of being able to apply for additional interest free loans up to a maximum of €4.25m with the figure for applicants determined by their annual turnover.

The FAI will have to consider whether they will go down that route and the FIFA support is wrapped into the Association's overall financial position which is complicated by the ongoing wrangling over the number of independent directors and other changes stipulated by government in January's Memorandum of Understanding.

In order for the FAI to receive state funding, 75pc of EGM members need to approve rule changes that have angered large swathes of delegates with an emergency Council meeting to discuss ongoing developments on the agenda.

Rejection of the memorandum terms would leave the football body in a grim financial predicament.

Online Editors